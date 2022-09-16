Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $493,000 in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

