Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $416,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sony Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Sony Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 0.2 %

SONY stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.