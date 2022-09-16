Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $524,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,972 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,732,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

