DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOOO. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $99.05.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after buying an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 205.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BRP by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.