ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Specifically, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares in the company, valued at $854,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,077.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,154,324 shares of company stock worth $13,592,676 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $723.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.32.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 238.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 61.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,264,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 563,737 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 32.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 538.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

