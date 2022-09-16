DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 153.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 243.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 27.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 30.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $90.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

