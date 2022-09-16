Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $16.71 Million Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of ORIX worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ORIX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $77.42 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

