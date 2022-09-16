Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 836,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,791,000 after acquiring an additional 152,718 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.38. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

