Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend by an average of 81.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 129,797 shares of company stock worth $4,895,432 and have sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,983,000 after buying an additional 1,562,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,151,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,916,000 after buying an additional 1,096,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,111,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after buying an additional 897,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11,071.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 338,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 335,565 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

