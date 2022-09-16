iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,986,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.87% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,752,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ESG Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,183,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.49.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

