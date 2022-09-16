iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,807,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,290,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after buying an additional 2,771,898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after buying an additional 1,933,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17.

