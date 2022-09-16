Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 3,809,484 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 16.74% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,354,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 700,627 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,540,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $20,742,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,112,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.51 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.