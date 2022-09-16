Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.46% of Realty Income worth $1,443,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Trading Down 3.0 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of O stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.