Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s 4th Largest Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.3% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $103.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

