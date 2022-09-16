Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.09 Billion Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 41.20% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,088,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend
