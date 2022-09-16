Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.09 Billion Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 41.20% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,088,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.