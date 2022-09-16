Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.38% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,650,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

ESGU stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

