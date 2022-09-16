Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8 %

COP stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

