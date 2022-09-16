Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas Sells 1,263 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $14,360.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,083.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ragy Thomas sold 1,096 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $11,157.28.

Sprinklr Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,155 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $17,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.