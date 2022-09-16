Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17.

