Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 49 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $705.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $614.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

