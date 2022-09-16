SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Director J. Steven Beabout Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) Director J. Steven Beabout bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,953.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J. Steven Beabout also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, J. Steven Beabout acquired 28,304 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $32,266.56.

On Wednesday, August 17th, J. Steven Beabout bought 100 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $117.00.

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBR opened at $1.00 on Friday. SOBR Safe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SOBR Safe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOBR Safe stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:SOBR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.64% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

