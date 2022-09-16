Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 9,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,304,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KZR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 39.64, a current ratio of 39.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

