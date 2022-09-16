Park National Corp OH Sells 1,104 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,044,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,113 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average is $169.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

