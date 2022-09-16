Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,403 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.5 %

RIO stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

