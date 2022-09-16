Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $42,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $154.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.