Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after buying an additional 146,598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.78.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.