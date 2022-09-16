Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $46.30 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

