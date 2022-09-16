Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 992 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after buying an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after buying an additional 736,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,558,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

