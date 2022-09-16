Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

