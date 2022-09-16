Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $557,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 21,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 766.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after buying an additional 351,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

HDB opened at $66.95 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.5805 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

