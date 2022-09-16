Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Trading Down 1.1 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO opened at $174.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

