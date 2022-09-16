Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Motco purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.