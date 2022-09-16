Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.