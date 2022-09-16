Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $50.35 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

