Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

