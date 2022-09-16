Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $119.75 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.32.

