Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

