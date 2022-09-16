Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.90 Million Position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.45% of bleuacacia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLEU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bleuacacia during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bleuacacia stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. bleuacacia ltd has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

