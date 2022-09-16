Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 732,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $246,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 14,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,068 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $149.55 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.70 and a 12 month high of $373.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.