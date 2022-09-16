Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $788,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.15.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $235.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.