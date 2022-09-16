Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.74 Million in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 376,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.31% of AltEnergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

