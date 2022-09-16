398,510 Shares in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 398,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.39% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $14,775,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $14,610,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,271,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Stock Performance

WWAC stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.00.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Company Profile

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

