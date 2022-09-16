Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 9,879,161 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,879,161 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

