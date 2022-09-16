IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

IGO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Bradford 162,617 shares of IGO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. In other IGO news, insider Peter Bradford 162,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. Also, insider Debra Bakker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.70 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of A$50,800.00 ($35,524.48).

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located in the Great Western Woodlands, northeast of Norseman.

