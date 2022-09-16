Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) Plans $0.11 Final Dividend

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.97.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

