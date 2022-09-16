South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.246 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

South32 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graham Kerr purchased 280,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.23 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of A$1,188,579.24 ($831,174.29).

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Managanese segments.

