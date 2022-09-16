DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from DDH1’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

DDH1 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41.

DDH1 Company Profile

DDH1 Limited provides specialized drilling services for the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. It offers diamond core drilling services for near-mine exploration, mine development, and production drilling activities of gold, nickel, copper, zinc, and other metals; reverse circulation and air core drilling services for earlier stage exploration drilling activities; and reverse circulation drilling services to the iron ore industry.

