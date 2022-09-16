DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDHGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from DDH1’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

DDH1 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41.

DDH1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DDH1 Limited provides specialized drilling services for the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. It offers diamond core drilling services for near-mine exploration, mine development, and production drilling activities of gold, nickel, copper, zinc, and other metals; reverse circulation and air core drilling services for earlier stage exploration drilling activities; and reverse circulation drilling services to the iron ore industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DDH1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDH1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.