29Metals Limited (29M) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on October 13th

29Metals Limited (ASX:29M – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
29Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
About 29Metals
