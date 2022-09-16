Anpario plc (ANP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.15 on November 25th

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anpario Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Anpario stock opened at GBX 480 ($5.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £114.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 564.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 546.44. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 442 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 710 ($8.58). The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

See Also

