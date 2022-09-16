Redrow plc (RDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Redrow Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 519.50 ($6.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 533.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 527.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 846.72. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 450.31 ($5.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($8.99).
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,664.57).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.