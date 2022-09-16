Redrow plc (RDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Redrow Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 519.50 ($6.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 533.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 527.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 846.72. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 450.31 ($5.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($8.99).

Get Redrow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,664.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Redrow

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Redrow to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.58) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 767 ($9.27).

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.